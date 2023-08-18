Robert Quinn is arrested for hit and run, assault

Pass rusher Robert Quinn became a free agent in March. He has not been signed. A Friday development won’t aid his cause.

Via ESPN.com, Quinn was arrested today on charges of hit and run and assault. Police claim Quinn rammed a pickup truck into four vehicles and then smacked a woman across the face before fleeing the scene of the collisions.

The incident happened on Tuesday in Summerville, South Carolina.

Quinn, 33, is charged with one count of third-degree assault and battery, one count of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, four counts of hit-and-run property damage, and one count of striking fixtures adjacent to a highway.

A first-round pick in 2011, Quinn has played for the Rams, Dolphins, Cowboys, Bears, and Eagles. He was traded from Chicago to Philadelphia during the 2022 season for a fourth-round pick.

In 2021, Quinn set the Chicago single-season sack record, with 18.5.