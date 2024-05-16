 Skip navigation
Robert Tonyan signs with Vikings

  
May 16, 2024

Tight end Robert Tonyan will complete the NFC North grand slam this year.

The Vikings announced that they have signed Tonyan to their 90-man roster. No terms of the deal have been reported.

Now that the deal is official, Tonyan will have spent time with all four of the teams in the division. He signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and then moved on to the Packers after being cut in Detroit. He remained in Green Bay through the 2022 season and played for the Bears last year.

Tonyan had a couple of 50-catch seasons and an 11-touchdown season while playing with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, but only had 11 catches for 112 yards with Chicago last season. With T.J. Hockenson coming back from a torn ACL and MCL, Tonyan could be part of the early season plan at tight end in Minnesota.