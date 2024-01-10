Robert Woods, Sheldon Rankins, Maliek Collins returned to limited practice participation

Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (ankle) remained out of practice Wednesday, but three other players returned to limited work.

Receiver Robert Woods (hip), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (shoulder) had limited participation after missing Tuesday.

Woods missed the Week 18 game with his injury, and Greenard hasn’t played since his injury on the third snap against the Browns on Dec. 24.

Fullback Andrew Beck (calf) went from limited participation Tuesday to sitting out Wednesday.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), defensive end Jerry Hughes (ankle) and Noah Brown (back) remained out, and center Michael Dieter (elbow) again was limited.