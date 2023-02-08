Roger Goodell wouldn’t be surprised by flex scheduling on Thursday nights

The 2022 season saw the NFL’s Thursday night football package move to Amazon Prime Video and the low quality of the games on this year’s schedule drew a lot of attention over the course of the year.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about that schedule and the move to Amazon during his Wednesday press conference in Phoenix. Goodell said the move “worked” and “was exactly what we anticipated” in terms of bringing in new viewers who rely on streaming rather than cable.

As for the quality of the schedule, Goodell said that he wouldn’t be surprised if flexible scheduling will come to Thursday nights — which already exists on Sunday nights and will be implemented on Monday nights in 2023 — at some point in the future.

“Not today, but it’ll certainly be something that’s on our horizon,” Goodell said.

The mechanisms for flexing games is unknown at this point, but one imagines that there will be plenty of people around the league unhappy to hear that they may be playing on short weeks with short notice.