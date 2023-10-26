Ron Rivera: Nothing off the table when it comes to OL changes

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said this week that the team remains committed to Sam Howell as their starting quarterback, but the repeated hits that Howell is taking this year could force the team to make a change anyway.

Howell has been sacked a league-high 40 times through the first seven games of the season. The reasons for the sacks vary, but better offensive line play would certainly be one way to cut down on them. They have largely stuck with the same blockers through the first seven weeks, but head coach Ron Rivera said that the team is considering a new approach as they head toward Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

“We’re looking at a lot of things right now and things that we want to do as far as going forward with the offensive line,” Rivera said, via Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. “I don’t think I’m going to take anything off the table.”

One change may be foisted upon them as left guard Saahdiq Charles is dealing with a calf injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday. However they line up, they’ll have their hands full with the Eagles front seven as they try to forge a better offensive path for what’s left of the season.