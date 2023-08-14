Ronnie Harrison signs with Colts

Free agent safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. worked out for the Colts on Monday. He signed soon after the workout.

The team announced the signing, along with the release of safety Aaron Maddox.

Harrison has appeared in 67 career games with 45 starts since entering the league as a third-round pick of the Jaguars in 2018.

He spent two seasons in Jacksonville and three in Cleveland and has totaled 219 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 23 passes defensed, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and four special teams stops. Harrison also has played two postseason contests, tallying seven tackles, including one for loss.

In 2022, Harrison saw action in 16 games with five starts with the Browns and totaled 23 tackles, half a sack, one pass defensed and one special teams stop.

Maddox signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 5. He played 39 combined college games at Campbell (2021-22), Southern Illinois (2020), Colorado (2018-19) and Pima Community College (2017) and compiled 160 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.