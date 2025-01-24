 Skip navigation
Ronnie Stanley added to Pro Bowl as replacement for Laremy Tunsil

  
Published January 24, 2025 10:09 AM

This year’s edition of the annual shuffling of the Pro Bowl rosters includes a change at offensive tackle in the AFC.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley will be going to the multi-day event in Orlando. He will replace Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who has withdrawn from the games.

Stanley moves the total number of Ravens headed to the Pro Bowl festivities to 10. Wide receiver Zay Flowers pulled out due to his knee injury while edge rusher Kyle Van Noy has also been added to the squad.

Stanley missed multiple games in each of the last four seasons, but he made every start for the Ravens in 2024. It is his second Pro Bowl appearance.