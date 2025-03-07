 Skip navigation
Roy Robertson-Harris to visit Cardinals Friday

  
Published March 7, 2025 11:44 AM

Veteran defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris may have a spot on a new team soon.

Robertson-Harris was released by the Seahawks this week and he has already lined up a visit with another NFC West club. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Robertson-Harris will meet with the Cardinals on Friday.

The Seahawks traded for Robertson-Harris during the 2024 season and he had 13 tackles and a pass defensed in 11 games for Seattle. He was in Jacksonville for three-plus seasons before the trade and opened his career with four seasons in Chicago.

Robertson-Harris has 211 tackles, 19 sacks, and a fumble recovery over his entire career.