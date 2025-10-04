 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Saints activate Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau

  
October 4, 2025

Taysom Hill is set to make his 2025 debut.

The Saints announced that they activated Hill from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday. Hill is coming back from a torn ACL that he suffered last December.

Hill is listed as a tight end, but he’s been a jack of many trades during his Saints career. He caught 23 passes, ran for 278 yards and eight touchdowns and threw four passes for the Saints last season.

Foster Moreau is a more traditional tight end and he was also activated from the PUP list. He is returning from a knee injury as well.

The Saints put wide receiver Trey Palmer on injured reserve and waived tight end Moliki Matavao to make room for the returning players. They elevated linebacker Eku Leota to the active roster from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.