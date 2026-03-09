Saints agree to four-year deal with G David Edwards

The Saints are bringing in a veteran offensive lineman.

According to multiple reports, guard David Edwards is signing a four-year deal with New Orleans.

The initial numbers indicate Edwards’ contract is worth $61 million.

Edwards, 28, spent the last three seasons with the Bills. He started 16 games in each of the last two seasons for the club.

A fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Edwards played his first four seasons with the Rams before heading to Buffalo in 2023. He’s appeared in 103 career games with 77 starts for the two franchises.