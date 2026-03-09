 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tylerlinderbaum_260309.jpg
Florio: Raiders ‘have to overpay’ for good players
nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tylerlinderbaum_260309.jpg
Florio: Raiders ‘have to overpay’ for good players
nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints agree to four-year deal with G David Edwards

  
Published March 9, 2026 02:27 PM

The Saints are bringing in a veteran offensive lineman.

According to multiple reports, guard David Edwards is signing a four-year deal with New Orleans.

The initial numbers indicate Edwards’ contract is worth $61 million.

Edwards, 28, spent the last three seasons with the Bills. He started 16 games in each of the last two seasons for the club.

A fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Edwards played his first four seasons with the Rams before heading to Buffalo in 2023. He’s appeared in 103 career games with 77 starts for the two franchises.