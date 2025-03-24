Saints agree to re-sign DB Ugo Amadi

The Saints have brought back one of their defensive free agents.

New Orleans announced on Monday that the club has agreed to terms with defensive back Ugo Amadi on a one-year deal.

Amadi, 27, has been with the Saints for the last two seasons. While he primarily played special teams in 2023, he became more of a defensive contributor in his 11 games with five starts in 2024. He finished last season with 65 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and seven passes defensed.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Amadi has appeared in 78 career games for the Seahawks, Titans, Chiefs, and Saints.

He’s registered 22 passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles, and 2.0 sacks.