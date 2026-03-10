Saints agree to terms with Kaden Elliss

Linebacker Kaden Elliss is heading back to the Big Easy.

According to multiple reports, Elliss has agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints. Elliss began his NFL career with the team in 2019 and has spent the last three seasons with their NFC South rivals in Atlanta.

Elliss was a 2019 seventh-round pick in New Orleans and progressed from a special teamer to having a role on defense before leaving for the Falcons. He started every game for the last three seasons and compiled 380 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in that action.

The Saints will be hoping to see a similar impact on their defense once Elliss is able to officially sign with the team.