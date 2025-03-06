 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints announce 2025 coaching staff

  
Published March 6, 2025 04:20 PM

The Saints have announced their full coaching staff for the 2025 season.

The team got a late start on putting together the staff because they had to wait for new head coach Kellen Moore to finish his duties as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator before he could officially be hired in New Orleans. Moore brought Doug Nussmeier with him from Philly as the offensive coordinator and hired former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Nussmeier will be joined on the offensive side by associate head coach/running backs coach Joel Thomas, run game coordinator T.J. Paganetti, assistant offensive line coach Jahri Evans, tight ends coach Chase Haslett, offensive assistant Tobijah Hughley, offensive line coach Brenden Nigen, senior offensive assistant Scott Linehan, quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien, assistant wide receivers coach Kyle Valero, and wide receivers coach Keith Williams.

Staley’s defensive staff includes defensive pass game coordinator Terry Joseph, assistant defensive backs coach Robert Blanton, cornerbacks coach Grady Brown, defensive line coach Bo Davis, senior defensive assistant Peter Giunta, assistant linebackers coach Adam Gristick, edges coach Jay Rodgers, linebackers coach Peter Sirmon, and assistant defensive line coach Brian Young.

The Saints promoted Phil Galiano to special teams coordinator and hired Kyle Wilber as assistant special teams coach. Ted Rath will be the director of sports performance while Charles Byrd and Riley Ireland will be strength and conditioning coaches. Mike Martinez rounds out the staff as the assistant to the head coach.