Saints announce 2025 coaching staff

The Saints have announced their full coaching staff for the 2025 season.

The team got a late start on putting together the staff because they had to wait for new head coach Kellen Moore to finish his duties as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator before he could officially be hired in New Orleans. Moore brought Doug Nussmeier with him from Philly as the offensive coordinator and hired former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Nussmeier will be joined on the offensive side by associate head coach/running backs coach Joel Thomas, run game coordinator T.J. Paganetti, assistant offensive line coach Jahri Evans, tight ends coach Chase Haslett, offensive assistant Tobijah Hughley, offensive line coach Brenden Nigen, senior offensive assistant Scott Linehan, quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien, assistant wide receivers coach Kyle Valero, and wide receivers coach Keith Williams.

Staley’s defensive staff includes defensive pass game coordinator Terry Joseph, assistant defensive backs coach Robert Blanton, cornerbacks coach Grady Brown, defensive line coach Bo Davis, senior defensive assistant Peter Giunta, assistant linebackers coach Adam Gristick, edges coach Jay Rodgers, linebackers coach Peter Sirmon, and assistant defensive line coach Brian Young.

The Saints promoted Phil Galiano to special teams coordinator and hired Kyle Wilber as assistant special teams coach. Ted Rath will be the director of sports performance while Charles Byrd and Riley Ireland will be strength and conditioning coaches. Mike Martinez rounds out the staff as the assistant to the head coach.