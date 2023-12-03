Saints are expected to have Chris Olave against Lions

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave left last Sunday’s game with a concussion, but he is not expected to miss this Sunday’s matchup with the Lions.

Olave progressed through the league’s concussion protocol throughout the week and was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He moved up to a full practice on Friday and was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

According to multiple reports, Olave is set to play against the Lions. He has not missed a game this season and leads the Saints with 63 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns.

The Saints’ other key questionable player is defensive end Cameron Jordan. He is expected to be a game-time decision after missing practice all week with an ankle injury.