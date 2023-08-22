Saints cut Bryan Edwards

Bryan Edwards’ disappointing NFL career has hit another snag.

Edwards, a wide receiver who signed with the Saints in March, was released today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The 24-year-old Edwards was a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2020. That year head coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock put together one of the worst drafts in history, with seven picks in the first four rounds and virtually nothing to show for it.

Edwards lasted two years with the Raiders before he was traded to the Falcons as part of a swap of Day Three draft picks. He didn’t even last one full season with the Falcons and hasn’t played since the Falcons cut him.

Although Edwards may get claimed off waivers by a team looking to add receiver talent, he’s likely to be remembered as one piece of a disastrous draft for the Raiders.