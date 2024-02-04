Saints fire offensive line coach Doug Marrone

Longtime NFL coach Doug Marrone will be looking for work after he was fired by the Saints.

Marrone was fired on Saturday after two years as the Saints’ offensive line coach, according to multiple reports.

The Saints are expected to hire 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak as their next offensive coordinator, and he will likely bring some of his own assistants along as he attempts to re-shape the Saints’ offense.

Marrone was the Bills’ head coach in 2013 and 2014, and the Jaguars’ head coach from 2017 to 2020. He’s also been the head coach at Syracuse and had a long tenure as an assistant coach, including two different stints with the Saints.

The perpetually cap-strapped Saints have missed the playoffs three straight years, and head coach Dennis Allen is hoping a new offensive scheme can get more out of quarterback Derek Carr, whose $30 million guaranteed salary means the Saints are married to him for 2024.