Saints hold off Titans for 16-15 home win

Derek Carr came up with a key throw to secure a win in his first game as the Saints quarterback.

The Titans cut the Saints lead to 16-15 on Nick Folk’s fifth field goal of the game late in the fourth quarter and the Saints faced a third-and-six from their own 33-yard-line on the first play after the two-minute warning. Carr hit Rashid Shaheed for a 41-yard gain up the sideline and running back Jamaal Williams converted a third down run a few plays later in order to put the finishing touches on the win.

Carr hit Shaheed for the game’s only touchdown in the third quarter to break a 9-9 tie and he finished the day 23-of-35 for 305 yards and an interception. He hooked up with Chris Olave eight times for 112 yards and his first completion was a 25-yard strike to Michael Thomas. Thomas had five catches for 61 yards in what the Saints hope is the start of a healthier season for the wideout.

The Titans sacked Carr four times and they also forced a turnover on the opening kickoff, but their offense was not able to get enough going to pull off the road win. Ryan Tannehill made some plays to get the Titans back within a point, but threw three interceptions and was 16-of-34 for 198 yards overall. Running back Derrick Henry ran 15 times for 63 yards and took a screen pass for 46 yards while DeAndre Hopkins had seven catches for 65 yards in his Titans debut.

Next week will find Tennessee at home to face the Chargers and they’ll need to find a better offensive formula if they want to avoid an 0-2 start. The Saints will kick off their NFC South schedule in Carolina for Bryce Young’s home debut on Monday Night Football.