Saints re-sign S Johnathan Abram

The Saints re-signed safety Johnathan Abram on Wednesday.

Abram appeared in nine games with three starts last season for the Saints and will provide much needed veteran depth after the Saints released Marcus Maye. He started the final two games at strong safety over Jordan Howden.

Abram, 27, totaled 26 tackles, an interception, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in 208 defensive snaps in 2023. He also played 114 special teams snaps.

The Raiders made Abram the 27th overall pick in 2019.

He played with the Raiders for three seasons before bouncing around the league in 2022, playing eight games with the Raiders, two with the Packers and five with the Seahawks.

In five seasons, Abram has 293 tackles, four interceptions and 15 pass breakups.