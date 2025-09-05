Saints rule out Chase Young, Trevor Penning for Week 1

The Saints ruled a pair of players out for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Defensive end Chase Young will not play due to the calf injury he suffered in practice earlier this week. Young did not participate in practice on Thursday or Friday.

Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan, and Chris Rumph will be the options off the edge for the Saints.

Head coach Kellen Moore also said that guard Trevor Penning will miss the game with a toe injury. Dillon Radunz and Cesar Ruiz are likely to start at the two guard spots against Arizona.

Safety Jordan Howden (oblique) will be listed as questionable to play this weekend.