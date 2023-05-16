 Skip navigation
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Saints sign fourth-round pick Jake Haener

  
Published May 16, 2023 02:31 PM

The Saints signed fourth-round pick Jake Haener. They also announced the signing of first-round selection Bryan Bresee earlier in the day.

TCU running back Kendre Miller (third round), Old Dominion guard Nick Saldiveri (fourth round), Minnesota safety Jordan Howden (fifth round) and Wake Forest receiver A.T. Perry (sixth round) signed Friday. Second-round choice Isaiah Foskey is the Saints’ only remaining unsigned pick.

The Saints traded up to draft Haener with the 127th overall pick, the highest selection the team has used on a quarterback since taking Garrett Grayson with a third-round choice in 2015.

Haener started his college career at Washington in 2017 but transferred after one season. He started 29 games at Fresno State and threw for 9,013 yards with 67 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while rushing for eight touchdowns.

He finished as Fresno State’s all-time leader in completion percentage (68.1) and ranks in the top five in every passing statistic in school history.