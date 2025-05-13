 Skip navigation
Saints sign fourth-rounder Jonas Sanker

  
May 13, 2025

Safety Jonas Sanker is the latest draft pick to sign his rookie deal with the Saints.

The team announced Sanker’s signing on Tuesday morning. It’s a four-year deal for the fourth-round pick and the Saints have now signed seven of their nine draft picks.

Second-round quarterback Tyler Shough and third-round defensive lineman Vernon Broughton are the unsigned picks in New Orleans.

Sanker was a starter in his final three seasons at Virginia and was the team’s leading tackler in each of the last two seasons. He had 98 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, and a blocked kick.