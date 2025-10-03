Saints sign lease to stay in Superdome through at least 2035

It was better late than never.

The Saints have signed a new lease at the Superdome. The agreement will keep the team in New Orleans through at least 2035. The Saints thereafter hold a series of four five-year options through 2055.

As explained by the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the state wanted a longer-term deal. At some point, the Saints will be sold; current owner Gayle Benson is 78, and she has no heirs. Without a lease that binds the team to the city for an extended stretch, the future of the franchise will be determined by its eventual new owner.

The lease was delayed by related arrangements. The Saints wanted all deals to be done at the same time. The negotiations caused New Orleans to miss the window to bid on the 2031 Super Bowl.

The Superdome likely will host another Super Bowl at some point in the next ten years. Come 2036, however, the dynamics will change. Whether the team will change addresses will depend on the preferences of the next owner.