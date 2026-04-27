Saints to release WR Samori Toure

After drafting three receivers over the weekend, the Saints are moving on from one who was already on their roster.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, New Orleans is releasing Samori Toure.

Toure, 28, joined the Saints’ practice squad last November and appeared in the team’s season-ending loss to the Falcons. He stuck with the club on a futures deal.

A Packers seventh-round pick in 2022, Toure has appeared in 23 career games with two starts, recording 14 catches for 163 yards with one touchdown.

New Orleans added receivers Jordyn Tyson at No. 8 overall, Bryce Lance at No. 136 overall, and Barion Brown at No. 190 overall in the 2026 draft.