Saints to waive 2023 second-rounder Isaiah Foskey

The Saints had high hopes for edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, but they haven’t come to frutition.

Foskey was a second-round pick in 2023, but multiple reports say that he will be waived by the team on Tuesday. The Saints have until 4 p.m. ET to set a 53-man roster.

Foskey played in 27 games as a reserve during his two seasons with the Saints. He had 25 tackles and a pass defensed in those appearances, but he did not record a sack or a quarterback hit after posting 22 sacks over his final two seasons at Notre Dame.

Chase Young, Cam Jordan, and Carl Granderson return as the top edge rushers for the Saints.