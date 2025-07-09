Saints unveil alternate white helmets

The Saints revealed a new uniform option on Wednesday.

The team shared photos of an alternate white helmet that they will use during the 2025 season. It joins their usual gold helmet and the black alternate that the team has used the last few seasons as options for headgear.

Given the team’s record while wearing the black helmet, it might be a while before that one makes a return to the scene. The Saints have gone 0-4 while wearing black helmets over the last three years.

The Saints have not announced when the white helmets will make their first appearance in a game.