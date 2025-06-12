Saints will spend part of training camp in California again this summer

The Saints changed head coaches this offseason, but Kellen Moore is keeping part of last year’s training camp schedule in place.

Moore announced on Thursday that the team will go to California for part of their August work. The Saints will open camp at home and then practice at the University of California-Irvine from August 6-15. They will remain in California for an August 10 preseason game against the Chargers.

“It’s just kind of a change of scenery for our guys,” Moore said, via the team’s website. “When we’re here, it’s our normal environment and I think it’s always important at some point in training camp to create a little bit of a different environment. Sometimes it’s joint practices with other teams, this year it’s going to be a trip out there. It’s an environment that the organization has great experience with as far as creating a really good routine out there. I think it allows the guys to bond — stay in the same hotel together, do a lot of team activities, and that’s always good.”

It is the second straight year that the Saints have used Irvine as a training camp site.