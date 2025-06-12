 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SimmsTrivia.jpg
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SimmsTrivia.jpg
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250612.jpg
Unpacking Richardson’s ‘concerning’ offseason
nbc_pft_pftdraft_250612.jpg
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints will spend part of training camp in California again this summer

  
Published June 12, 2025 04:17 PM

The Saints changed head coaches this offseason, but Kellen Moore is keeping part of last year’s training camp schedule in place.

Moore announced on Thursday that the team will go to California for part of their August work. The Saints will open camp at home and then practice at the University of California-Irvine from August 6-15. They will remain in California for an August 10 preseason game against the Chargers.

“It’s just kind of a change of scenery for our guys,” Moore said, via the team’s website. “When we’re here, it’s our normal environment and I think it’s always important at some point in training camp to create a little bit of a different environment. Sometimes it’s joint practices with other teams, this year it’s going to be a trip out there. It’s an environment that the organization has great experience with as far as creating a really good routine out there. I think it allows the guys to bond — stay in the same hotel together, do a lot of team activities, and that’s always good.”

It is the second straight year that the Saints have used Irvine as a training camp site.