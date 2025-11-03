 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sam Darnold touchdown pass gives Seahawks early 7-0 lead

  
Published November 2, 2025 08:48 PM

Seattle has gotten on the board first in Sunday night’s matchup with Washington.

Quarterback Sam Darnold tossed his 13th touchdown of the season, giving the Seahawks a 7-0 lead.

Darnold’s 4-yard touchdown to rookie Tory Horton capped a 10-play, 90-yard drive that took 8:07 off the clock.

Darnold has started the game 6-of-6 for 67 yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught two passes for 27 yards on the opening possession and also took an 11-yard carry.

Kenneth Walker also had five carries for 26 yards.

The Seahawks were able to overcome first-and-25 after a chop block to keep the chains moving and get down the field.

For the Commanders, returner Luke McCaffrey was shaken up on the opening kickoff. He was initially declared questionable with a shoulder injury but has now been downgraded to out.