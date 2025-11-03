Sam Darnold touchdown pass gives Seahawks early 7-0 lead

Seattle has gotten on the board first in Sunday night’s matchup with Washington.

Quarterback Sam Darnold tossed his 13th touchdown of the season, giving the Seahawks a 7-0 lead.

Darnold’s 4-yard touchdown to rookie Tory Horton capped a 10-play, 90-yard drive that took 8:07 off the clock.

Darnold has started the game 6-of-6 for 67 yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught two passes for 27 yards on the opening possession and also took an 11-yard carry.

Kenneth Walker also had five carries for 26 yards.

The Seahawks were able to overcome first-and-25 after a chop block to keep the chains moving and get down the field.

For the Commanders, returner Luke McCaffrey was shaken up on the opening kickoff. He was initially declared questionable with a shoulder injury but has now been downgraded to out.