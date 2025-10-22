Sam Martin named NFC special teams player of the week

The Panthers’ punter was a significant factor in the team’s win over the Jets.

On Wednesday, the league named Sam Martin NFC special teams player of the week.

Martin punted six times, with four being downed inside the 20-yard line. One of them was downed inside the 10, and one was downed inside the 5.

He had the league’s longest punt this week at 68 yards with an average punt of 46 yards.

Martin has now won special teams player of the week four times. This is his first win since Week 1 of the 2016 season when he was with the Lions.