Greenlaw's body language tells story of suspension
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn't 'line up'
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Sam Martin named NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published October 22, 2025 12:23 PM

The Panthers’ punter was a significant factor in the team’s win over the Jets.

On Wednesday, the league named Sam Martin NFC special teams player of the week.

Martin punted six times, with four being downed inside the 20-yard line. One of them was downed inside the 10, and one was downed inside the 5.

He had the league’s longest punt this week at 68 yards with an average punt of 46 yards.

Martin has now won special teams player of the week four times. This is his first win since Week 1 of the 2016 season when he was with the Lions.