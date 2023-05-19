 Skip navigation
San Diego State makes no findings regarding Matt Araiza situation

  
Published May 19, 2023 10:02 AM

San Diego State University has concluded its investigation regarding allegations of rape and gang rape against former SDSU and former Bills punter Matt Araiza.

“While the university cannot provide specific information related to its student disciplinary proceedings and investigations, or specific information related to student records, it can confirm that none of the former students named in the civil suit are now the subject of an active investigation,” SDSU said in a statement, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “In addition, they are not currently enrolled, active students or affiliated with any athletics activities.

“SDSU reserves the right to reinstate investigations based on new developments.”

The alleged victim’s lawyer called the SDSU findings “meaningless,” adding that his client did not speak to SDSU and did not attend the school. Also, the alleged incident did not happen on the SDSU campus.

A civil lawsuit remains active. Regardless of the outcome, the NFL can take no action against Araiza. For now, he continues to not be employed by any NFL franchise.