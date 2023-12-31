San Francisco stays atop the NFC with win in Washington

The 49ers are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

San Francisco dominated today in Washington, beating the Commanders to improve the 49ers’ record to 12-4 on the season.

Brock Purdy shook off his rough game on Christmas and returned to his usual standard of excellence, Brandon Aiyuk topped 100 receiving yards, and the 49ers’ defense intercepted Sam Howell twice and largely shut down the Commanders’ offense. This 49ers team looks super.

The only concern coming out of the game for the 49ers is that running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a calf injury. McCaffrey stayed on the sideline and was seen running after having his ankle taped, so it didn’t appear to be overly serious, but it is worth monitoring.

The 49ers can’t be called the best team in the NFL after what the Ravens did to them on Christmas night, but there’s little doubt that they’re the best team in the NFC. And it’s going to be awfully tough for any other NFC team to keep them out of the Super Bowl.