Saquon Barkley “all right” after hyperextending elbow in Giants win

Giants running back Saquon Barkley got shaken up when he hit a kicking net on the sideline at the end of a run in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Commanders, but he didn’t miss much time before getting back on the field.

The Giants were happy to have him. Barkley took a short pass from Tyrod Taylor for a 32-yard score in the second quarter and that proved to be the winning margin in a 14-7 win. After the game Barkley said he hyperextended his elbow during the run-in with the net and that he’s “all right” heading into a Week Eight game against the Jets.

Barkley lost a fumble in the second half and joked that Giants fans would “ship my ass out if we had lost that game” while also revisiting last week’s comments about not wanting to be traded from the only NFL home he’s ever had. Barkley said the team has assured him they don’t want to end the relationship either

“I wouldn’t say it’s a sigh of relief. . . . It didn’t cross my mind,” Barkley said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “I don’t even think about it. I know you guys are doing your job and asking the question.”

Barkley ran 21 times for 77 yards and caught three passes for 41 yards on Sunday.

