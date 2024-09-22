 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley's 65-yard TD puts Eagles up 7-3

  
Published September 22, 2024 03:21 PM

The Eagles needed a spark and running back Saquon Barkley provided one.

Barkley got terrific blocking on a second down run and wasn’t touched on a 65-yard sprint into the end zone. The touchdown was the first score of the day for the Eagles and it put them up 7-3 with just over 13 minutes left to play in New Orleans.

The Eagles have turned the ball over twice, failed on a fourth down, lost players to injuries and had a punt blocked, so their day was shaping up to be one filled with missed opportunities before Barkley broke free for his big play.

The bad news may not be over, though. Wide receiver Devonta Smith is in the locker room after taking a big hit from behind on a catch before Barkley’s touchdown.