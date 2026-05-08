Schedule release is coming Thursday, May 14

The announcement of the announcement of the announcement has become simply an announcement of the announcement.

The NFL has announced that the 2026 regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday, May 14.

There undoubtedly will be bits and pieces throughout the week, especially since the various networks will be making annual upfront presentations to advertisers, starting Monday with NBC.

Two games are known (49ers-Rams from Australia on Thursday, September 10, and Ravens-Cowboys from Brazil on Sunday, September 27). The other 270 games have yet to receive a date and time — even though the full slate became locked in once the 2025 regular season ended.

The announcement means that the process has been finalized, and that the Commissioner has applied his approval to it.