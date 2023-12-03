Scott Fitterer has no assurances he’ll be back in Carolina next year

The big question for the Panthers currently is, and will be, the identity of the team’s next head coach. There could be another major vacancy to fill.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, G.M. Scott Fitterer has received no assurances that he’ll be back for 2024.

Although some believe the Panthers are sending signals that they’d like to keep Fitterer, the belief (as explained by Schefter) is that Fitterer’s future “remains up in the air.”

Fitterer’s future could be tied to the coaching hire. As the job becomes less attractive (given owner David Tepper’s over-involvement) with the team, the preferred candidate could have extra leverage. And it could manifest itself in ways more than money.

If, for example, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson becomes the coveted choice, maybe there’s someone Johnson wants to bring along as the G.M.

That’s another very real reason why Fitterer’s future is, and will be, up in the air.