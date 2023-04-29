 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Scott Fitterer: No timeline for Brian Burns contract, but he will be here

  
Published April 29, 2023 10:45 AM
With the draft lurching toward its conclusion, teams will start turning their attention to other business and contract extensions will be on the top of that list for some clubs.

The Panthers are on that list because defensive end Brian Burns is heading into the final year of his deal. Burns’ status came up when Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer spoke with the media on Saturday afternoon.

Fitterer told reporters that there is no timeline to get a deal done, but expressed confidence that the two sides are going to be able to work something out.

“Brian Burns is going to be here . We will work through [a contract extension] with his agent,” Fitterer said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

Burns had a career high 12.5 sacks last year and is set to make just over $16 million on his fifth-year option in 2023.