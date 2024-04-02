Seahawks agree to terms with Laviska Shenault

The Seahawks are adding a player who may help in the return game.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Seattle is signing receiver Laviska Shenault.

A Jaguars second-round pick in 2020, Shenault was traded to the Panthers before the start of the 2022 season. He served as a kick returner at points during the last two seasons, averaging 27.7 yards per return on nine attempts. He had six returns in eight games last season.

With the new kick return rule passing, Shenault may have an increased value with Seattle.

Shenault caught 121 passes for 1,219 yards with five touchdowns in his first two seasons. But he only had 37 catches for 332 yards with one TD in the last two years with Carolina.