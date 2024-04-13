Seahawks agree to terms with OG Laken Tomlinson

The Seahawks are signing free agent guard Laken Tomlinson.

Brady Henderson of ESPN reports it’s a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

The Seahawks had openings at both guard spots, and Tomlinson has played almost exclusively at left guard with 99 percent of his career snaps there.

He has missed only one game in nine seasons.

The Jets cut Tomlinson with one year left on a three-year, $40 million deal he signed after leaving the 49ers, where he spent five seasons. The Lions made him a first-round pick in 2015, and they traded him to the 49ers before the start of the 2017 season.

His only Pro Bowl came in 2021.