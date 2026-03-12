Seahawks agree to terms with S Rodney Thomas

The Seahawks are on the board.

They have their first external free agent this offseason, agreeing to terms with safety Rodney Thomas, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

It is the second safety the Colts have lost, following strong safety Nick Cross, who left for a two-year deal with the Commanders.

Thomas played 150 defensive snaps for Indianapolis last season, making 21 tackles. He played in the substitution packages when the Colts used an extra deep safety.

Thomas, 27, played all possible 68 games after the Colts made him a seventh-round pick in 2022. He saw action on 1,926 defensive snaps and 757 on special teams.

Thomas started 25 games in his first two seasons.