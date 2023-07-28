Seahawks, Devon Witherspoon agree to contract

Every 2023 NFL draft pick has now agreed to his rookie contract.

Seattle cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the league’s only rookie holdout, agreed to terms with the Seahawks today.

What’s unclear is how the two sides resolved the issue that caused the holdout, which was the timing of when Witherspoon will receiver his signing bonus payout of $20.171 million. Witherspoon wanted all the money immediately; the Seahawks wanted to spread the payment out.

The fully guaranteed value of Witherspoon’s four-year contract is $31.9 million.

An All-American at Illinois last season, Witherspoon went to the Seahawks with the fifth overall draft and is expected to be a Day One starter for the Seahawks.