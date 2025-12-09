 Skip navigation
Seahawks expect OL Jalen Sundell to return to practice this week

  
Published December 9, 2025 08:38 AM

The Seahawks plan to have one of their offensive linemen back on the practice field this week.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said, via the team’s website, that Jalen Sundell is expected to return to work after missing the last four games with a knee injury. Sundell started the first nine games of the season at center, but Olu Oluwatimi has handled the spot well in his absence and Sundell also saw time at right guard before sliding over while Oluwatimi was sidelined this summer.

Macdonald said “we’ll see” where Sundell fits once he is back up to speed.

Tight end Elijah Arroyo left Sunday’s win over the Falcons with a knee injury. Macdonald said the team is still working out a plan for the rookie, who has 15 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown, but that he is likely to miss Week 15.