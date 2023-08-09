Seahawks first-round pick Devon Witherspoon out with hamstring injury

Seahawks first-round pick Devon Witherspoon missed some time at the start of training camp because he hadn’t signed his contract and he’s set to miss some more time because of an injury.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters at his Wednesday press conference that the cornerback is going to miss time with a hamstring injury. Carroll said that the injury occurred to the same hamstring that Witherspoon hurt ahead of the draft, but that this injury happened in a different spot.

Carroll also said that the team doesn’t believe it is a major injury, but that he doesn’t know how long Witherspoon will be out.

The team will likely be cautious given how often hamstring injuries are aggravated when pushed too soon. The missed practice time is less than ideal for a rookie, however, so there will be a lot of people around the club hoping that Witherspoon gets a clean bill of health soon.