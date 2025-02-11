Seahawks hire three assistant coaches

The Seahawks announced three additions to head coach Mike Macdonald’s staff on Tuesday.

They hired John Benton as offensive line coach, Andrew Janocko as quarterbacks coach, and Michael Byrne as an offensive assistant. The moves to add Benton and Janocko were previously reported.

All three of the coaches are on the offensive side of the ball and all three of them worked with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in New Orleans last year.

Benton has spent the last two decades in the NFL and also worked under Gary Kubiak with the Texans. Janocko was the quarterbacks coach for the Bears and also worked with Kubiak in Minnesota while Byrne’s first NFL experience came as a coaching assistant last year.