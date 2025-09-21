 Skip navigation
Seahawks list Jaxon Smith-Njigba as questionable with an illness

  
Published September 21, 2025 07:53 AM

The Seahawks added their leading receiver to their injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba is considered questionable to play. An illness is the reason for his addition to the report.

Smith-Njigba had 17 catches for 227 yards in the first two weeks of the season. Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo, and Dareke Young are the team’s other receivers.

The Seahawks also signed safety Jerrick Reed to their 53-man roster and they elevated safety D’Anthony Bell on a temporary basis. Safeties Nick Emmanwori and Julian Love were both listed as doubtful on Friday.

Running back Zach Charbonnet has the same designation and the Seahawks elevated running back Jacardia Wright as well.