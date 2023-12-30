Seahawks put Jamal Adams on IR, downgrade Jordyn Brooks to out

The Seahawks confirmed that they have parted ways with veteran edge rusher Frank Clark on Saturday afternoon and they also ended the regular season of another veteran defensive player.

Safety Jamal Adams has been placed on injured reserve after missing the last two games with a knee injury. He will have to miss at least four games before returning, so he could conceivably return in the postseason but it seems unlikely given the way this season has played out.

Adams missed the first three games of the year while making his way back from the torn quad that ended his 2022 season and his play once he returned garnered criticism from Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, so the Seahawks probably wouldn’t rock the boat if they made a deep playoff run.

The Seahawks also placed wide receiver Dee Eskridge on injured reserve and downgraded linebacker Jordyn Brooks to out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Eskridge has injured ribs and Brooks has an ankle injury.

Seattle signed linebacker Patrick O’Connell, safety Ty Okada and tackle Jake Curhan off the practice squad to fill the open roster spots. They also elevated nose tackle Austin Faoliu and cornerback Kelvin Joseph on a temporary basis.