Seahawks cut Frank Clark

Veteran pass rusher Frank Clark’s days in Seattle are done.

Clark is being released by the Seahawks, according to ESPN.

The news is no big surprise because Clark has made no big impact in Seattle this season. He has played in only six games and hasn’t recorded a sack.

A 2015 second-round pick of the Seahawks, Clark played well for four years in Seattle and then played well for four more years in Kansas City. But after signing with the Broncos this offseason he was cut before he had recorded a single tackle, and when the Seahawks re-signed him he barely played.

The 30-year-old Clark doesn’t appear to have a lot left, and it’s possible that he has played in his last NFL game.