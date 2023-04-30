 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks re-sign Easop Winston

  
Published April 30, 2023 06:54 PM
nbc_pft_devonwitherspoon_230428
April 28, 2023 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Seahawks’ move to add Devon Witherspoon, who will be perfect for Pete Carroll, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who will complement DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

The Seahawks are re-signing receiver Easop Winston, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

They waived him April 15 after signing him to a futures deal as a returner.

He has played 37 career snaps, all in 2021 with the Saints, and has 10 punt returns for an 11.9-yard average. Winston also has one catch for 5 yards.

In 2020, Winston signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent but was cut out of the preseason. He caught on with the Saints’ practice squad and saw action in three games with one start for New Orleans.

The Saints waived Winston on Aug. 16, and the Browns claimed him before cutting him out of the preseason.

The Seahawks signed him to their practice squad Oct. 18.