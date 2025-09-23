Seahawks sign WR Cody White off their practice squad, waive S Jerrick Reed

The Seahawks did a little roster shuffling on Tuesday.

They announced that they have signed wide receiver Cody White to the active roster from their practice squad. Safety Jerrick Reed, who was signed off the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s win over the Saints, was waived in a corresponding move.

White was on the 53-man roster for the season opener against the 49ers, but landed on the practice squad in other roster maneuvering. White averaged 29.5 yards per kick return in Seattle’s Week 1 loss and he had two catches for 44 yards in four games for the team last season.

The Seahawks also signed running back Khalil Herbert to the practice squad and placed running back Jacardia Wright on practice squad injured reserve.