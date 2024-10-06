Seahawks tie Giants 10-10 just before halftime

The Giants offense put together three long drives that resulted in points in the first half against the Seahawks on Sunday, but only two of those scores were their own.

Wan’Dale Robinson caught a seven-yard touchdown from Daniel Jones and Greg Joseph made a field goal, but running back Eric Gray fumbled at the goal line on their opening drive. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins scooped the ball up and ran 102 yards for a touchdown.

After Joseph’s field goal put the Giants up 10-7, Geno Smith picked up 45 yards on passes to running back Ken Walker III and wide receiver Tyler Lockett to set up a Jason Myers field goal that made it a 10-10 halftime tie.

The Seahawks had only gained 45 yards on offense up to that point, so the Giants won’t be happy with how things wrapped up. They ran 38 plays and gained 226 yards with a lineup missing wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Devin Singletary, so they’ll be hoping their momentum can carry over without any more big mistakes hindering their bid for a win.