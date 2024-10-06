 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks tie Giants 10-10 just before halftime

  
Published October 6, 2024 05:39 PM

The Giants offense put together three long drives that resulted in points in the first half against the Seahawks on Sunday, but only two of those scores were their own.

Wan’Dale Robinson caught a seven-yard touchdown from Daniel Jones and Greg Joseph made a field goal, but running back Eric Gray fumbled at the goal line on their opening drive. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins scooped the ball up and ran 102 yards for a touchdown.

After Joseph’s field goal put the Giants up 10-7, Geno Smith picked up 45 yards on passes to running back Ken Walker III and wide receiver Tyler Lockett to set up a Jason Myers field goal that made it a 10-10 halftime tie.

The Seahawks had only gained 45 yards on offense up to that point, so the Giants won’t be happy with how things wrapped up. They ran 38 plays and gained 226 yards with a lineup missing wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Devin Singletary, so they’ll be hoping their momentum can carry over without any more big mistakes hindering their bid for a win.