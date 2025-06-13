 Skip navigation
Seahawks waive TE Mitch Van Vooren

  
June 13, 2025

The Seahawks waived tight end Mitch Van Vooren on Friday, the team announced. His departure leaves an open roster spot.

Van Vooren signed as an undrafted free agent on June 4.

He started his time in college as a track athlete, setting a school record in the 400-meter hurdles at Marquette. Van Vooren then transferred to St. Norbert College to play football his last two years at the college level.

He was a first-team All-NACC selection in 2024, catching 33 passes for 510 yards with 10 touchdowns in 11 games.

Van Vooren attended Browns rookie minicamp on a tryout basis before signing with the Seahawks.