Sean McVay: Alaric Jackson is on track, in great shape

Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson has been working his way back after being diagnosed with blood clots in his leg earlier this offseason.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that Jackson is “on track” with his rehab and is in great shape.

“He’s able to be physically active, there’s just some restrictions in regard to being able to participate in some of the full team activities,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website.

McVay said in July that the team was “hopeful and optimistic” that Jackson will be able to play to begin the season.

Jackson signed a three-year, $57 million deal to stick with the Rams this offseason. After Jackson’s blood clots were found, L.A. added veteran D.J. Humphries to a one-year deal.

Jackson has started 35 games for the Rams over the last three seasons. The Rams also have Warren McClendon and David Quesenberry on their roster as potential options, but Humphries would likely have a leg up.